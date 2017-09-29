Though officially listed as questionable, coach Adam Gase noted Friday that Stills (hand) "seems to be good" as Sunday's game against the Saints approaches,Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Per the report, Stills has practiced all week with his right wrist wrapped, but Friday's practice report classifies the wideout as a full participant, suggesting that he'll be able to give it a go in Week 4. Confirmation of such an outcome will arrive early Sunday morning, with the Dolphins facing the Saints at Wembley Stadium, a 9:30 AM ET kickoff. Through his first two games this season, Still has caught six of his 15 targets for 88 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, the Saints have allowed an average of 311 passing yards over the course of their first three 2017 outings. Only two teams (New England and Tampa Bay) have allowed more in that span.