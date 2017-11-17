Stills (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being listed as a non-participant at practice Friday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Beasley also relays that Stills indicated to reporters Friday that he expects to play Sunday, while coach Adam Gase appeared a little less certain. "Things are looking better than they were yesterday," Gase noted Friday. "Kind of got going into practice and wasn't feeling right. So we pulled him out. Today, we're just trying to get him feeling a little bit better. We'll kind of see. We've got a couple of days still." If Stills ends up scratched Sunday, or limited at all, fellow wideouts Leonte Carroo or Jakeem Grant would be in line for added snaps, while more targets could be on tap for DeVante Parker, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.