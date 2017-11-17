Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as questionable for Week 11
Stills (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being listed as a non-participant at practice Friday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Beasley relays that Stills indicated to reporters Friday that he expects to play Sunday, while coach Adam Gase appeared a little less certain. "Things are looking better [for Stills] than they were [Thursday]," Gase said. "Kind of got going into practice and wasn't feeling right. So we pulled him out. [Friday], we're just trying to get him feeling a little bit better. We'll kind of see. We've got a couple of days still." If Stills ends up getting scratched Sunday or is limited at all during the contest, fellow wideouts Leonte Carroo or Jakeem Grant would be in line for added snaps, while more targets could be headed DeVante Parker's way, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
