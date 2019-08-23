Stills caught one pass for 14 yards during Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville.

Stills was on the field for just 21 snaps, all of which came with Miami's starting offense. The 27-year-old is expected to play a key role in the Dolphins' receiving corps and serve as the team's top deep threat. Due to his locked in job, Stills is a candidate to see limited reps in Miami's final preseason game next Thursday versus the Saints.

