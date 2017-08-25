Stills logged 31 snaps en route to hauling in two of his four targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 38-31 preseason loss to the Eagles.

DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Stills led the way in terms of wideout playing time in Thursday's dress rehearsal, a trend that should carry into the regular season. With Stills, who logged 42 catches for 726 yards and nine TDs in 2016, competing with Parker and Landry for looks in the passing games, as well as new tight end Julius Thomas, he could could be a hit-or-miss fantasy option, though Stills' field-stretching ability could pair well with QB Jay Cutler, who in the past typically hasn't been shy about taking shots deep downfield.