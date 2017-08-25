Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Logs two catches Thursday
Stills logged 31 snaps en route to hauling in two of his four targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 38-31 preseason loss to the Eagles.
DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Stills led the way in terms of wideout playing time in Thursday's dress rehearsal, a trend that should carry into the regular season. With Stills, who logged 42 catches for 726 yards and nine TDs in 2016, competing with Parker and Landry for looks in the passing games, as well as new tight end Julius Thomas, he could could be a hit-or-miss fantasy option, though Stills' field-stretching ability could pair well with QB Jay Cutler, who in the past typically hasn't been shy about taking shots deep downfield.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Catches lone target•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing hamstring•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing on first day of minicamp•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Fine likely for Vegas activity•
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR leagues
It's Patriots-palooza from the lucky No. 7 draft slot. More importantly, getting at least one...
-
Podcast: Talking 2017 busts
Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out...
-
Sportsline's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...
-
Picking No. 3 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses building your team from the No. 3 pick and ranking Julio Jones over...