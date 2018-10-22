Stills is dealing with a strained groin and is unlikely to be ready for Thursday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stills will have an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit in the fourth quarter. With Albert Wilson suffering a hip injury that appears to be significant, the Dolphins may have no choice but to turn back to DeVante Parker alongside Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant in three-wide formations.