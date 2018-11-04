Stills (groin) turned his only target into a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Dolphins.

Stills returned from a one-game absence, but there was speculation coming in that his workload could be limited due to treacherous field conditions. It's unclear if that actually had to do with his lack of significant usage, but his return to the lineup was quiet to say the least. Stills remains one of the only proven pass-catching options for Miami, so his role should increase once he's back up to full speed. Fantasy owners will hope that happens next Sunday against the Packers.