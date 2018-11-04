Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Makes one catch in return from injury
Stills (groin) turned his only target into a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Dolphins.
Stills returned from a one-game absence, but there was speculation coming in that his workload could be limited due to treacherous field conditions. It's unclear if that actually had to do with his lack of significant usage, but his return to the lineup was quiet to say the least. Stills remains one of the only proven pass-catching options for Miami, so his role should increase once he's back up to full speed. Fantasy owners will hope that happens next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: In uniform Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Now expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Won't be available Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Unlikely to play Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Considered questionable for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...