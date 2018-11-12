Stills caught two of three targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Stills was an afterthought behind the duo of Danny Amendola and DeVante Parker, who totaled 21 targets and 12 catches combined. He made a nice 18-yard gain at one point, but his only other catch was of the short variety in this quiet performance. Stills could see extra usage if Parker is forced to miss time after exiting the game with an injury, but perhaps he'll have the chance to recuperate over the upcoming bye week.