Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Misses practice
Stills missed practice Tuesday due to a minor right leg injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Stills has been the subject of recent trade rumors, but he's still listed as a starter (along with DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson) on the Dolphins' posted preseason depth chart. As long as his injury is indeed minor, a deal is not out of the question, but nothing is imminent on that front, with NFL roster cut-downs around the corner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...