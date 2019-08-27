Stills missed practice Tuesday due to a minor right leg injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Stills has been the subject of recent trade rumors, but he's still listed as a starter (along with DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson) on the Dolphins' posted preseason depth chart. As long as his injury is indeed minor, a deal is not out of the question, but nothing is imminent on that front, with NFL roster cut-downs around the corner.

