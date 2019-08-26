Stills is unlikely to be dealt by the Dolphins because potential trade partners will instead wait for him to be cut, Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

If Stills does ultimately part ways with Miami, whether via trade or by being cut, he's unlikely to have any issue finding another starting job. The 27-year-old wideout boasts experience and big-play potential. With Sunday's release of safety T.J. McDonald, the Dolphins showcased a willingness to part ways with reliable veterans, and a commitment to developing the roster's younger talent. Stills declined to comment on his concerns about being traded or released Monday, according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, saying "it's the business side of this game, any of one of us could potentially be somewhere else [Week 1]."