Dolphins' Kenny Stills: More likely to be cut than traded?
Stills is unlikely to be dealt by the Dolphins because potential trade partners will instead wait for him to be cut, Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
If Stills does ultimately part ways with Miami, whether via trade or by being cut, he's unlikely to have any issue finding another starting job. The 27-year-old wideout boasts experience and big-play potential. With Sunday's release of safety T.J. McDonald, the Dolphins showcased a willingness to part ways with reliable veterans, and a commitment to developing the roster's younger talent. Stills declined to comment on his concerns about being traded or released Monday, according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, saying "it's the business side of this game, any of one of us could potentially be somewhere else [Week 1]."
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...