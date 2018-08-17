Stills (ankle) isn't in line to play Friday night against the Panthers, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinelreports.

With Stills tending to ankle issue, his next chance to suit up will arrive next Saturday against the Ravens. With both Stills and DeVante Parker (finger) sidelined, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are slated to draw starts at wideout Friday.

