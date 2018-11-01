Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Stills (groin) wasn't spotted participating in practice Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Stills has reportedly been pushing to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald but in order to do so, he'd probably need to get in a good practice Friday. If he's unable to play this weekend, the Dolphins' Week 9 wideout corps would be headed by DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
