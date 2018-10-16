Stills caught one of his two targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Bears.

Stills continues to earn a healthy dose of offensive snaps -- 67 of 78 in this game -- but the big-play threat has more or less been quiet in four of the last five outings. With five catches of 20-plus yards and three touchdowns among his 26 targets, it's only a matter of time before he strikes again. An upcoming matchup with the Lions may do the trick, as their defense has allowed 9.6 YPT and five TDs to wide receivers in five contests this season.