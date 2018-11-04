Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Now expected to suit up Sunday
Following a good pre-game workout, Stills (groin) is now expected to be active Sunday against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
We'll await official confirmation of this nugget, but if the report is accurate, Stills would bolster a Miami wideout corps that also includes Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.
