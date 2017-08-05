Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing hamstring
Stills is currently nursing a tight hamstring, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Hamstrings can be a delicate issue for receivers, so look for the team to air on the side of caution before bringing Stills back to full participation. It remains to be seen who will be throwing the No. 3 receiver the ball this season, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury has clouded the team's direction going forward.
