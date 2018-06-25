Stills is one of four Miami wideouts with considerable starting experience, joined by DeVante Parker and offseason acquisitions Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins replaced Jarvis Landry with Wilson and Amendola, bringing in a pair of wideouts who have mostly worked from the slot. Stills thus figures to be unchallenged in his starting role, though he could face a bit more competition for targets, especially if Parker stays healthy. Stills drew 106 looks last season, easily besting his previous career-high mark of 85 in 2014. While unlikely to maintain that volume, he could make up the difference by improving on last year's career-low mark of 14.6 yards per reception. Long known for catching deep balls, Stills has also proven to be a scoring threat with 15 of his 26 career touchdowns coming in the past two seasons.