Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Played hurt in 2017
Stills revealed he played through a torn tendon on a finger in his right hand most of the 2017 season but he will not require surgery this offseason, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Stills seemingly suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Jets considering he wasn't available to catch passes in practice leading up to Week 4. Despite the impairment, Stills went on to log one the best seasons of his career and finished the year with 58 receptions for 847 yards and six touchdowns while maintaining his reputation as a valuable downfield threat, considering his 14.6 average registered as 22nd-best in the league. He remains under contract with the Dolphins through 2020 and could possibly take on a larger workload in 2018 if teammate and team target-leader Jarvis Landry, who's an unrestricted free agent, doesn't re-sign with Miami this offseason.
