Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing Friday
Stills (groin) took part in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.
It won't be clear how much Stills was able to do until after practice, but he was spotted running routes and catching passes, which is seemingly more than he was able to do the previous two days when he was listed as a non-participant. Stills' participation in Friday's session leaves the door open for him to return to action Sunday against the Jets.
