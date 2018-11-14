Stills is one of three healthy wide receivers on the Dolphins' roster as the team rests up during a Week 11 bye, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With DeVante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (Achilles) both expected to miss time after the bye, Stills and Danny Amendola could be awfully busy when the Dolphins travel to Indianapolis in Week 12. Stills already handled a 96 percent snap share in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Green Bay, but he once again failed to get anything going with Brock Osweiler under center, catching two of three targets for 26 yards. While he'll likely draw some extra targets in an offense that may need to use Leonte Carroo as its No. 3 receiver, Stills won't be an easy sell for fantasy lineups unless Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) makes it back for Week 12. Even then, Stills has proven to be a boom-or-bust option over the years, rarely drawing enough targets to produce a useful outing without the help of a touchdown or huge gain.