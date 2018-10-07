Stills brought in two of five passes for 17 yards during Miami's 27-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Stills was once again stifled in Week 5, during a game in which quarterback Ryan Tannehill logged only 185 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble. The 26-year-old wideout has been held to under 50 yards in each of the last two weeks, and will be difficult to trust as a fantasy starter as long as the Dolphins' passing game continues to flounder. Stills faces another difficult defensive matchup against the Bears next week.