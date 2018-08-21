Stills (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

This is excellent news for a Miami team that isn't quite sure if DeVante Parker (hand) will be ready for Week 1. Stills should have time to ramp up his activity level in practice before Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, but it won't be too surprising if he's held out anyway.

