Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Ruled out for Thursday
Stills (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Houston and could miss time beyond Week 8, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The Dolphins have already been playing without Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) and are now looking at a potential multi-week absence for Stills and possible season-ending injury for Albert Wilson (hip). Brock Osweiler will throw passes to Danny Amendola (shoulder), Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker against a red-hot Houston defense Thursday night.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as non-participant•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Looking shaky for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Suffers fourth-quarter injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Notches just one catch Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Quiet in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Leads team in receiving during blowout loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...