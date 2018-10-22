Stills (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Houston and could miss time beyond Week 8, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins have already been playing without Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) and are now looking at a potential multi-week absence for Stills and possible season-ending injury for Albert Wilson (hip). Brock Osweiler will throw passes to Danny Amendola (shoulder), Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker against a red-hot Houston defense Thursday night.