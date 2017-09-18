Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Scores in win
Stills had two receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 19-17 victory over San Diego on Sunday.
Stills was the clear third choice for Jay Cutler as he only garnered five targets compared to 15 for Jarvis Landry and nine for DeVante Parker. He did however make the most of his two catches by reeling in a 29-yard strike for a score.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Logs two catches Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Catches lone target•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Nursing hamstring•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing on first day of minicamp•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...