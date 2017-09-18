Play

Stills had two receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 19-17 victory over San Diego on Sunday.

Stills was the clear third choice for Jay Cutler as he only garnered five targets compared to 15 for Jarvis Landry and nine for DeVante Parker. He did however make the most of his two catches by reeling in a 29-yard strike for a score.

