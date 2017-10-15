Stills hauled in all four of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Though Stills wasn't heavily targeted on the day, he maximized his output by snaring every ball thrown his way. He found the end zone from 11 yards out in the third quarter to get his team on the board as they began what was an impressive comeback to earn the victory. Typically a deep threat, Stills has yet to break off any big plays this season, as Jay Cutler's focus has been on the short and intermediate areas of the field. The wideout is unlikely to produce this type of output consistently this season, but he will have the opportunity to build on this effort next week against the Jets.