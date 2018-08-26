Stills brought in all three of his targets for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 27-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

The veteran speedster was able to overcome his recent ankle woes to practice from Tuesday onward this past week, and it was encouraging to see him back on the field after he'd missed last week's loss to the Panthers. With DeVante Parker's status for the regular-season opener squarely in doubt due to his hand injury, Stills doesn't figure to play in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons.