Stills caught all three of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints.

Stills, who logged 16.7 yards per catch during his first four seasons in the league, is averaging just 11.2 yards during the onset of his fifth professional campaign. While it might seem as if the Dolphins are using him in a different capacity than they have in the past, as evidenced by his catches of only two, five and six yards Sunday -- without being targeted on a long ball once -- the reality is that the entire Dolphins offense was hamstrung by the ineffectiveness of QB Jay Cutler. Even though history says that Stills' YPC will trickle up to his career average as the season unfolds, it will be hard to deploy him as anything more than a dart throw in DFS tournaments unless his quarterback turns things around.