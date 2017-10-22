Stills nabbed six of nine targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Stills got it going early with a 36-yard grab on Miami's first possession, setting up the team's first score of the game. He went quiet as Miami fell behind by two touchdowns, but then helped dig them out of trouble with touchdown grabs of 28 and two yards from the arm of backup quarterback Matt Moore. Moore and Stills have a nice rapport, having connected for a touchdown in each of Moore's three starts in 2016. They might be lined up together on Thursday against Baltimore as Jay Cutler battles a chest injury on a short week.