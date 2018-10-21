Stills limped into the locker room after suffering an unspecified injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Lions, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

With DeVante Parker (quad) inactive and Albert Wilson (hip/leg) also forced out of the contest, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant ended up being the team's only wideout options to close Sunday's game. Still finished up his Week 7 effort with a five-yard TD catch on three targets.