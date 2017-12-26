Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Tallies 54 receiving yards in loss
Stills hauled in four receptions for 54 yards on six targets as the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs 29-13 on Sunday.
Stills has had a solid season for Miami as the third wide receiver. He has 55 receptions for 813 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Jay Cutler has developed solid chemistry with Stills as evidenced by his being targeted as least six times in eight of his last 10 games. Stills isn't the reception monster that Jarvis Landry is but he is still a valuable member of the Miami passing offense.
