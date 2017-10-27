Stills brought in five of 10 targets for 65 yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.

Stills was the only Dolphins receiver to post a double-digit YPC on the night, as Matt Moore averaged a paltry 4.8 yards per attempt. The fifth-year speedster has seen a whopping 19 targets over the last two weeks with Devante Parker (ankle) sidelined, generating his best fantasy production of the season in the process. However, it remains to be seen if Stills will be able to keep up the same pace once Parker returns to the lineup, which could happen as soon as Week 9 against the Raiders. Stills had notably failed to make much of an impact while Parker was healthy, as he'd managed just one game with at least 50 yards receiving over the first five contests of 2017.