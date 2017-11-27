Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Three receptions in Week 12 loss
Stills hauled in three of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.
Stills couldn't come close to replicating his season-best, seven-catch, 180-yard, one-touchdown effort from Week 11, but he was able to at least post some serviceable numbers after a quiet start to the game. The fifth-year speedster does continue to see a steady flow of targets, with Sunday marking the fifth game over the last six contests in which he'd logged at least six, which has allowed him to outproduce starter DeVante Parker with regularity as of late. He'll look to keep up his play against a tough Broncos secondary in Week 13.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Explodes for game-high yardage total•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Active in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Expected to face Bucs•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Absent for start of practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...