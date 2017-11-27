Stills hauled in three of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.

Stills couldn't come close to replicating his season-best, seven-catch, 180-yard, one-touchdown effort from Week 11, but he was able to at least post some serviceable numbers after a quiet start to the game. The fifth-year speedster does continue to see a steady flow of targets, with Sunday marking the fifth game over the last six contests in which he'd logged at least six, which has allowed him to outproduce starter DeVante Parker with regularity as of late. He'll look to keep up his play against a tough Broncos secondary in Week 13.