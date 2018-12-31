Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Tosses TD to cap inconsistent campaign
Stills caught three of seven targets for 27 yards and threw a three-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the season with 37 catches for 553 yards and six touchdowns.
Stills' speed allowed him to rack up a handful of big plays, but he failed to make much of an impact outside of those plays and was terribly miscast as Miami's No. 1 wide receiver. The highlight of his season finale was a short touchdown toss to quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Miami's first points of the game. There's a potential out in his contract this offseason before Miami needs to pick up the final two years and $15 million owed Stills, so his future is murky until the Dolphins make a commitment in either direction.
