Stills (groin) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but is considered a "long shot to play," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Week 8 loss to the Texans, Stills managed only one limited practice this week, which was enough for him to earn the questionable designation for Sunday. However, there never seemed to be much optimism the wideout would be available for the contest given his minimal practice time, a notion supported by Rapoport's report. Expect the Dolphins to officially list Stills as inactive approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, with the wideout presumably turning his focus toward returning to action Week 10 in Green Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...