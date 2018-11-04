Stills (groin) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but is considered a "long shot to play," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Week 8 loss to the Texans, Stills managed only one limited practice this week, which was enough for him to earn the questionable designation for Sunday. However, there never seemed to be much optimism the wideout would be available for the contest given his minimal practice time, a notion supported by Rapoport's report. Expect the Dolphins to officially list Stills as inactive approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, with the wideout presumably turning his focus toward returning to action Week 10 in Green Bay.