Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Unlikely to play Week 9
Stills (groin) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but is considered a "long shot to play," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After missing the Week 8 loss to the Texans, Stills managed only one limited practice this week, which was enough for him to earn the questionable designation for Sunday. However, there never seemed to be much optimism the wideout would be available for the contest given his minimal practice time, a notion supported by Rapoport's report. Expect the Dolphins to officially list Stills as inactive approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, with the wideout presumably turning his focus toward returning to action Week 10 in Green Bay.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Considered questionable for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Practicing Friday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as non-participant at Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Gets some individual work in•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Could be back for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...