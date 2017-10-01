Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Will play in London
Stills (hand) will play Sunday against the Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
The former Saint is a home run threat ideally suited for DFS tournament formats. He's a risky season-long play, but there's some upside here.
