Stills (ankle) isn't participating in the Dolphins' practice Monday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Stills will be on the sideline for a second consecutive practice after he sustained an ankle injury at some point during last week's preseason opener against the Buccaneers. The Dolphins haven't offered much insight regarding the extent of Stills' setback, but it's expected that the wideout will be back on the field in short order. Once healthy, Stills will be locked into a regular role on offense as the Dolphins' top downfield weapon.

