Stills (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, won't be available to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stills will retain the questionable designation until the Dolphins officially announce him as inactive approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. While Stills temporarily increased hope that he might be able to return from a one-game absence when he practiced Friday in a limited fashion, the Dolphins were still viewing his as a "long shot to play" heading into Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Schefter's report suggests that Stills' groin didn't respond well to a pregame workout, so it now looks like the Dolphins will proceed with Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant as their starting wideout trio for the second straight contest.