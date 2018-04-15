Drake relayed Friday that he has added five or 10 pounds since the 2017 season ended, the Palm Beach Post reports. "So I'm about 215 right now," Drake noted. "I know as I run around I'll probably lose that weight. But maintaining it is definitely something I want to do. Get to that weight to begin with, sustain it during the offseason program. Then when training camp hits, I might lose five pounds, but I'll still be at an optimal weight for the season."

While we won't read too much into Drake's modest weight gain, his comments support the notion that he's prepping himself for a large workload this coming season. The 24-year old had 133 carries for 644 yards and 32 catches for 239 yards (four TDs) last year, with the bulk of that production coming in December as he eventually moved into a high-volume role following the trade of Jay Ajayi to the Eagles. The Dolphins added steady veteran Frank Gore instead of re-signing Damien Williams (Chiefs), but the more explosive Drake still figures to lead the way in Miami's 2018 backfield.