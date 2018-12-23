Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Another quiet game
Drake rushed six times for 23 yards and caught four of five targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Drake has not seen a notable increase in touches despite the placement of Frank Gore (foot) on injured reserve. The third-year pro split carries with rookie Kalen Ballage, but neither runner was particularly effective during the Week 16 loss -- during which Miami's offense only managed 183 yards of total offense. Drake has not logged more than ten carries in a single game since Week 8, and his usage heading into a Week 17 tilt against the Bills will be difficult to predict.
