Drake rushed 25 times for 114 yards and caught five of six targets for 79 yards in Monday night's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Drake dominated for the second straight week against an accomplished defense. Last Sunday, he ripped off 120 rushing yards and a score versus the Broncos, and now he totaled nearly 200 offensive yards at the hands of the reigning champs. The second-year pro is emerging as a dynamic every-down tailback, as he led the Dolphins in receiving Monday while also picking up a number of blocks in pass protection. With a rush of at least 30 yards in four of six games since Jay Ajayi was shipped out of town, Drake also possesses big-play ability. Overall, Drake is peaking as the fantasy season enters its most important stretch, making him a hot commodity as Miami heads north to Buffalo this Sunday.