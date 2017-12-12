Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Approaches 200 yards in win over Patriots
Drake rushed 25 times for 114 yards and caught five of six targets for 79 yards in Monday night's 27-20 win over the Patriots.
Drake dominated for the second straight week against an accomplished defense. Last Sunday, he ripped off 120 rushing yards and a score versus the Broncos, and now he totaled nearly 200 offensive yards at the hands of the reigning champs. The second-year pro is emerging as a dynamic every-down tailback, as he led the Dolphins in receiving Monday while also picking up a number of blocks in pass protection. With a rush of at least 30 yards in four of six games since Jay Ajayi was shipped out of town, Drake also possesses big-play ability. Overall, Drake is peaking as the fantasy season enters its most important stretch, making him a hot commodity as Miami heads north to Buffalo this Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Excels in full-time role Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Set for lead back duties Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Primed for larger role•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs receiving touchdown in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Poor game in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Not in line for increased role•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...