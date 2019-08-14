Though Drake is sporting a walking boot, his foot injury "is not considered structural," Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Drake acknowledges that he'll miss some time, while adding that his injury is "nothing crazy." With that in mind, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relays that coach Brian Flores has indicated that the Dolphins are hopeful Drake will be ready for Week 1 action. Until then, Kalen Ballage -- who had a strong practice Wednesday -- will handle Miami's first-team reps, with Mark Walton next up in the team's backfield pecking order.