Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Back on practice field
Drake (foot) has returned to practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
It remains to be seen how the Dolphins will classify Drake's participation level, but his return to the field, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of being available for Week 1 action. Assuming he's healthy, Drake is in line to team up with Kalen Ballage to head Miami's rushing attack this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Looks good in return to practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gets some jogging in•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Avoids structural damage to foot•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: On track for regular season•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Wearing walking boot•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Could practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...