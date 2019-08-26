Drake (foot) has returned to practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

It remains to be seen how the Dolphins will classify Drake's participation level, but his return to the field, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of being available for Week 1 action. Assuming he's healthy, Drake is in line to team up with Kalen Ballage to head Miami's rushing attack this season.

