Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Back on the field
Drake (foot) has returned to practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
It remains to be seen how the Dolphins will classify Drake's participation level, but his return to the field, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of being available for Week 1 action. Assuming his health, Drake is in line to team up with Kalen Ballage to head Miami's rushing attack this season.
