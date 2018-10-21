Drake rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on six carries and added 15 yards on four catches during Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit.

Drake brought Miami to within a score in the third quarter, accelerating off the hip of his left guard, bouncing to the sideline, and dragging a Lions defender or two on his way to a 54-yard score, his first rushing touchdown since Week 2. Drake has split touches pretty evenly with Frank Gore over the past three games, 40 to 39 in favor of Drake, but it's fair to wonder whether Drake deserves to be in line for a greater share after averaging 7.0 yards per carry during that span. A Thursday-night matchup against a stingy Houston run defense surrendering just 3.5 yards per opponent carry offers a difficult upcoming challenge.