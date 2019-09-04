Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared for big role Week 1
Coach Brian Flores expects Drake to get "a lot of touches" Sunday against the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Drake returned to practice last week after battling a foot injury throughout much of August. With fellow running back Kalen Ballage averaging just 2.2 yards on 18 preseason carries, it shouldn't come as any surprise to see Drake listed as the starter on Miami's first depth chart of the regular season. Both running backs figure to get touches Sunday against Baltimore, with Flores confirming Wednesday that Drake has regained his health. The blocking is a bigger problem than the ballcarriers, considering the Dolphins recently traded their best lineman, LT Laremy Tunsil, to the Texans.
