Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared for Sunday
Drake (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Drake remains limited to non-contact work in practice but should be fine to handle his usual workload in a timeshare with Frank Gore. The third-year pro hasn't made much of a dent on the ground since October, but he did hit paydirt on receptions the past two weeks, giving him eight total scores for the season.
