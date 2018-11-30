Drake (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami withheld Drake from contact work in practice while he continues to nurse the shoulder issue, but it appears his restrictions were for precautionary purposes rather than as a result of any setback he might have suffered in the Week 12 loss to the Colts. The injury thus shouldn't affect Drake's usage this weekend, but the presence of Frank Gore will continue to put a ceiling on the latter's potential for any given game. Even after turning in one of his better outings of the season against Indianapolis with 96 total yards and two touchdowns on 13 touches (eight carries, five receptions), Drake still only played 24 offensive snaps to Gore's 29.