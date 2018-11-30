Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared for Week 13
Drake (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami withheld Drake from contact work in practice while he continues to nurse the shoulder issue, but it appears his restrictions were for precautionary purposes rather than as a result of any setback he might have suffered in the Week 12 loss to the Colts. The injury thus shouldn't affect Drake's usage this weekend, but the presence of Frank Gore will continue to put a ceiling on the latter's potential for any given game. Even after turning in one of his better outings of the season against Indianapolis with 96 total yards and two touchdowns on 13 touches (eight carries, five receptions), Drake still only played 24 offensive snaps to Gore's 29.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Limited to non-contact work•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Practice work will be restricted•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns after brief exit•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Removed with shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared to play despite limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Remains in non-contact jersey•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13