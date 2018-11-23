Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Cleared to play despite limited practice
Drake (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Drake was limited to non-contact work throughout the week in an effort to avoid any aggravation of the shoulder injury he suffered during a Nov. 11 loss to the Packers. Coming out of a bye week, he should be fine to handle his usual role splitting work with Frank Gore, though there is some risk for an in-game setback if Drake takes a big hit in the wrong place. Indianapolis has had some issues against pass-catching backs, yielding 7.2 receptions per game (second most) to the position.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Remains in non-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Sports no-contact jersey Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Held to 38 yards on 10 touches•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns to Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...