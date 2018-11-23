Drake (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Drake was limited to non-contact work throughout the week in an effort to avoid any aggravation of the shoulder injury he suffered during a Nov. 11 loss to the Packers. Coming out of a bye week, he should be fine to handle his usual role splitting work with Frank Gore, though there is some risk for an in-game setback if Drake takes a big hit in the wrong place. Indianapolis has had some issues against pass-catching backs, yielding 7.2 receptions per game (second most) to the position.