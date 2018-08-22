Drake and Frank Gore both figure to have major roles in the Miami offense, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Salguero even suggests that the Dolphins might start Gore, who is listed alongside Drake as a co-starter on the team's preseason depth chart. It's hard to imagine the 35-year-old getting more touches than a 24-year-old who finished last season with 594 scrimmage yards in his final five games, but there is real reason to be concerned about how the former could impact the latter's workload. Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore may provide a small hint about how snaps and touches will be divided during the regular season.