Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Competing with Gore
Drake and Frank Gore both figure to have major roles in the Miami offense, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
Salguero even suggests that the Dolphins might start Gore, who is listed alongside Drake as a co-starter on the team's preseason depth chart. It's hard to imagine the 35-year-old getting more touches than a 24-year-old who finished last season with 594 scrimmage yards in his final five games, but there is real reason to be concerned about how the former could impact the latter's workload. Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore may provide a small hint about how snaps and touches will be divided during the regular season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Solid to open preseason•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Listed as co-starter•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Adds weight in anticipation of heavier workload•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Facing veteran competition•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Gets tossed for fourth-quarter melee•
-
Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Contained in Week 16 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...