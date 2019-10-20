Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Compiles 58 total yards in loss
Drake rushed six times for 21 yards and brought in three of four targets for 37 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Drake played second fiddle to Mark Walton in the backfield, with the latter outpacing him by eight carries and 45 rushing yards. However, Drake played a solid role in the passing game yet again, and he's now logged at least three receptions in five consecutive contests. The 25-year-old will likely continue to be the subject of trade rumors until either he's actually moved or the deadline passes, and given Walton's successful audition for the lead-back role Sunday, a move elsewhere for Drake may be even more likely.
