Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Contained in Week 16 loss
Drake rushed 13 times for 57 yards and failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Chiefs.
The game script worked against Drake on Sunday, as the Dolphins were in catch-up mode throughout the second half. It was the 23-year-old's least productive game since assuming lead-back duties at the beginning of December, with Sunday also marking his first game without a single reception during that span. Despite the downturn in overall yardage, the 2016 third-round pick remained efficient with his opportunities, averaging well over 4.0 yards per rush for the fourth straight week. He'll look to finish the season off on a high note against the Bills in Week 17.
